Israel committed to assisting Nigeria in developing technology to mitigate impact of climate change.

The Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, says his country is committed to assisting in developing practical technologies to mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote effective access to technology in agriculture in Nigeria.

He made this pledge during a courtesy call on the honorable minister FCT Nyesom Wike.

To this end, Israel is prepared to lend its expertise by setting up centers in Nigeria where people can learn digital economy.

In response, the FCT Minister pledged his commitment building more resolute bilateral relations between the Federal Capital and Israel by promoting effective access to innovation in Nigeria.