As the global community celebrates this year’s international youth day themed” Green Skills for Youths , towards a Sustainable World“ Civil Society Organisations in Abuja have called on Nigerian youths to get involved in helping to mitigate climate change .

They believe planting trees will keep the environment safe and clean .

Every year , the International Youth Day is observed on 12th August across the world.

The purpose is to draw attention to a set of cultural and legal issues affecting youngsters .

This year’s celebration is themed, “Green Skills for Youths, Towards a Sustainable World”

Some Nigerian Youths in Abuja, have decided to plant trees to show their commitment and support for climate action projects in line with United Nations SDG for 2030.

To commemorate international youth day , TVC News spoke to this youth group who share what the nation needs to do to encourage climate action in Nigeria .

In order to tackle impact of climate change these youths believe the Federal Government has a lot of work to do in sensitizing Nigerians to key into this initiative to reduce the vulnerability of environment in the country.