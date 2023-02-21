PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has restated the commitment of Atiku Abubakar if elected to devolve more powers to Local Government administration to ensure more dividends of democracy get to the grassroots.

Governor Okowa who is represented By the Commissioner For Information spoke during an inspection of projects completed by the Oshimili South Council chairman in just less than two years in office also commended the him for the complimenting the State Government Urban renewal drive as he urges other council chairmen to emulate him.

The Council chairman on his part, promised to continued to collaborate with state government to bring development to the grassroots.

