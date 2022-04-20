APC National Executive Devolve Powers To National Working Committee

The All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee has devolved it’s powers to the National Working Committee of the party for a period of 90 days.

This was adopted by the NEC gathering, at it’s emergency meeting in Abuja.

At the meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, party members were also admonished to work in unity in the interest of the party.



It’s the first meeting of party executives since the National convention.

The business of the day here, is to take critical decisions and resolutions that will set the pace for the party’s activities over the coming months.



One of the critical decisions, was devolution of powers by the highest organ of the party, to the National Working Committee, which means decisions can be taken without recourse to the NWC.

Members were asked to refrain from flaring up grievances, but to make putting the the party first their watchword.