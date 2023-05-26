The Nigeria Police has arrested a man, his son and two other suspects in Nasarawa State over the illegal purchase of firearms and involvement in banditry.

The Police also arrested a five man gang of kidnappers who allegedly abducted two herdsmen in Ambaka village of Wamba Local Government of the state.

The suspect sent his son and two other suspects from Tunga Village in Nasarawa State’s Awe Local Government to buy ammo in Taraba State’s Ibi town.

Based on credible intelligence, the three was apprehended by police agents from the Awe Division, and 155 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

The police instantly lured the main suspect, who lives in Kastina, to come down and arrest him.

As exhibits, the suspect provided one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and 492 rounds of live ammo.

The suspects admitted to having weapons in their hands.

The captives were rescued unhurt.

A total of 10 kidnappers, 3 gun runners, 13 cultists were arrested while a total of 3 firearms and 497 ammunition were recovered.