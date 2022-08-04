Edo govt wades into protest of failed federal roads, appeals for calm

The Edo state government has waded into the ongoing protest against the deplorable state of federal roads by youths, Civil society and other groups in the state.

The commissioner for roads and bridges, Okojie Newton who visited the protesting youths to interfaces with them, appealed for calm.

It’s been three days since the youths and residents around the Benin-sapele road bypass blocked the road in protest over the failed portions.

Commuters and articulated vehicles were stranded in Igarra and environs as indigenes protested their diversion due to the dilapidated state of the Benin-Sapele road.

The youths drawn from various communities around the bypass say they had resolved to continue with the protest until attention is given to their demands.

The continued protest which has crippled economic activities in the area and left commuters stranded for days.