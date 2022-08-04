FG increases NSIP beneficiaries from five hundred to one million

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the increase in the number of Nigerians benefiting from the federal government’s social intervention programmes (NSIP) from five hundred thousand to one million.

Minister of humanitarian affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq announced this during the flag off of cash transfer to three thousand beneficiaries in Gombe.

The Minster also announced the Inclusion of independent monitors to ensure the credibility of the various intervention programmes.

Three thousand Gombe residents have received 20,000 naira as part of the federal government’s poverty reduction initiative.

The state has one of the highest number of poor people in the world.

Minister of humanitarian affairs explained that the reach of the intervention is going from five hundred thousand to one million persons.

With an intervention programmes such as this, there are concerns about sharp practices but the Federal government says it is relying on its embedded monitoring team to ensure that the cash gets to the intended beneficiaries.