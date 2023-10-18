The Nigerian Senate has approved and Confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission and Muhammad Hammajoda as Secretary.

The Upper legislative Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency.

Their appointments were confirmed shortly after they were screened by the Committee of a Whole at Wednesday’s Plenary.

Advertisement

In a related development, The Senate has also made minor adjustments to its leadership Composition.

Senator Lola Ashiru will now serve as the deputy leader of the Senate to replace Dave Umahi who was appointed to Serve as the Minister of Works .

Senator Ashiru until the recent appointment served as the Senate’s Deputy Whip.

Advertisement

Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Ebonyi North has also been appointed to fill the position of the Deputy Whip of the Senate .