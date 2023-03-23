The senate committee on special duties has called on all critical stakeholders expats and the general public to provide the committee with relevant information.

It is holding a public hearing on a bill that considers the creation of an agency to provide National social investment program.

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development believes establishment of an agency for the national social investment program will help consolidate efforts of the government in eradicating poverty and uplifting the vulnerable.

The bill which passed the second reading at the Senate was referred to the senate committee on special duties for legislative action.

In order to gather more information and enrich details of the bill, the committee on special duties organised a one-day public hearing at the National Assembly.

The permanent Secretary of the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs says establishing such an agency would also help in addressing unrest and other difficulties citizens experience.

The programmes under the national social investment program that will fall under the agency include the Npower programs, conditional cash transfer program, National home growth School feeding program, entrepreneurship and empowerment programs and other programs approved by the president.

The bill also seeks the establishment of the national social register which will be mined to implement the programs.

Though the debate is considering whether it should be a commission or an agency but whichever one it is, it is expected to be a consolidation of a foundation already laid in providing succour to the very vulnerable in our society.