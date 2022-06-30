NSIP:FG seeks stronger collaboration with stakeholders

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has urged its partners to collaborate with it in order to fulfill its mandate on National Social Investment Programs, NSIP across the country.

Dr. Umar Bindir, the National Coordinator of the NSIP, made this appeal at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development was established with the goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

And Over thirteen million Nigerians benefited from these schemes.

But, not all Nigerians it was intended to reach have benefited, and this is because of some difficulties.

By ensuring accountability in all of its operations, the Ministry has taken action to close gaps that it has identified.

Dr. Umar Bindir, explained at a meeting of stakeholders held in Abuja that its implementation structure at the state level is designed to ensure that every beneficiary is carried along.