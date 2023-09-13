Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologists of Nigeria, ARCON has sought for collaborative efforts of health professionals, Government and well meaning Nigerians on the need to enhance improved access to cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country.

This was part of the resolution by the Health Professionals at a news conference in Enugu with the theme: “Equity in Oncology: Policy, Practice, and Patients,”.

Cancer is the growth of abnormal cells that occurs when the body’s normal control mechanism stops working.

Advertisement

When this happens, it prevents old cells from dying and they, instead, grow into new abnormal cells that have the potential to spread or invade the body.

The malignant cells use up the nutrients in the body that are meant for other cells, it develops tumors, affects the immune system and stops the body from functioning properly.

Though, the distinct causes of cancer is yet to be identified, research has shown that there are many risk factors that are associated with cancer.

Advertisement

They include alcoholism, smoking, obesity or being overweight, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and even genes.

Nigeria is among countries of the world that is believed to have witnessed a significant increase in cancer cases, with an estimated annual figure of 125,000 cases and over 78,000 deaths.

The country currently holds the highest breast cancer mortality rates globally. However, access to quality cancer care remains unequal, primarily due to socioeconomic and geographic disparities.

Advertisement

At a news conference, health professionals identified inadequate access to finance, cultural and religious beliefs as major challenges to early cancer diagnosis and treatment.

They revealed that many patients often seek alternative methods, such as visiting prayer houses, before seeking medical attention.

The Oncologist proposed measures to correct these misconceptions through awareness and advocacy for early detection.

Advertisement

The conference’s main agenda is to facilitate discussions on critical issues related to cancer care and equity in Nigeria and beyond.