JJC announces separation from Funke Akindele after six years of marriage

Rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz has announced his separation from his wife, actress Funke Akindele.

JJC announced via his official Instagram handle on Thursday morning stating that his marriage with Akindele has had issues for the last two years.

He stated that he had to move out of their home three months ago after Akindekle insisted he did, and had not been able to have a sit down with her since the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards on May 14.

He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.

Months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

In December 2018, Akindele and JJC welcomed a set of twins birthed in the United States.

The children were kept away from the media with only their names revealed until the rapper’s ex-wife, Mello, who is the mother of his first son Benito, shared pictures of the twins on social media.

JJC noted that they were yet to discuss the custody of the children and the next step in their relationship.

He added that he chose to announce the separation so that the public could know they now lead separate lives.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other,” he added.

JJC had been in the news earlier in the year after Mello accused him of physically assaulting their son Benito, to which she presented court documents as proof.