Policemen feared dead in Enugu as unknown gunmen attack checkpoint

An undisclosed number of policemen were reported to have been killed by unknown arsonists, who attacked a police checkpoint at the Akwuke-Garki, in Enugu South local Government area Enugu.

Sources hinted TVC News that there were heavy shooting at the popular MTD junction in Akwuke, as the operatives engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

Details of the attack which happened in the early hour of Thursday, were still sketchy as residents of the area were reported to scamper for safety during the shootout.

Efforts to get police confirmation was unsuccessful, as the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not respond to calls out across by our reporter.