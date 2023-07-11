Four policemen were killed by armed bandits Tuesday morning in Bungudu Local Government area of Zamfara state.

The armed bandits ambushed the officers while on a temporary checkpoint along Bungudu- Sokoto road, in Bungudu Local Government area and opened fire on the officers

Bungudu Local Government area is less than thirty Kilometers from Gusau, the state Capital

Communities in the Local Government have over the years suffered bandits attack leading to the death of many and properties destroyed

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident to TVC News

One person from a nearby village, Tagero, in Furfuri district was also killed by the Terrorists while unspecified number of cattle were rustled

Police authorities according to the Command’s Image maker are currently at the scene of the incident to see for their self

The police also says troops are on the trail of the killers and assures they will be apprehended and be brought to book.