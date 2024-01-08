Two soldiers and Two policemen were killed by armed bandits while two others Sustained injuries during an ambush attack in Zamfara.

The troops were killed in an ambush laid by the gunmen last Saturday evening while on patrol around Danjibga axis in Tsafe Local government area.

They are personnel of joint taskforce, operation Hadarin Daji keeping peace in the North West and parts of the North Central regions.

TVC NEWS Gathered that some of the terrorists were also killed by the troops while several others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

Tsafe local government is one of the areas with the highest number of armed bandit camps after Maru and communities and highways in the area have continued to suffer attacks from the armed men despite frantic efforts by government and security agencies to restore peace.

The ambush on troops by the bandits is coming after several attacks launched by the troops on different bandit camps in Zamfara which led to the killing of scores of terrorists, camps and operational motorcycles among other items destroyed and hundreds of kidnap victims rescued.

Zamfara state has been battling with Insecurity for nearly decades, but the Good news is that President Bola Tinubu has given a matching order to the Service chief to address the problem across the Country.