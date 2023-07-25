Troops of Sector one, Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Wanke in Zamfara state have neutralized seven armed bandits.

The troops also pursuit of other fleeing bandits and one Machine Gun, live ammunition including six operational Motorcycles belonging to the armed bandits were recovered.

The Terrorists were killed when in their large number attempted to infiltrate and attack troops at Kango Sabuwal.

Operation Hadarin Daji is a join military taskforce saddled with the responsibility of restoring peace in all troubled Communities in the north west region.

TVC NEWS gathered that the troops organized an ambush operation along the route suspected to be used by the Bandits and successfully neutralized seven while several others fled with gunshots wounds.

Kango Sabuwal is a Community along Dansadau road which is one of the hotbed of Banditry and only a few kilometers from Gusau the state Capital.

Security operatives and innocent citizens were on several occasion killed and injured by Terrorists along the route.

The Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut applaud the Gallantry of troops for their bravery and resilience in dealing with the Armed Bandits

This is coming three days after same troops killed four bandits, destroyed camps in seven villages in Sokoto and Zamfara States and also repel deadly on Bagabuzu village in Maradun.

Authorities of operation Hadarin Daji Insist no bandit hideouts will be spared and no reconciliation with the Terrorists, but advice them to willingly surrender and vacate the bush or will continue to suffer in the hands of troops.