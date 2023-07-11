Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterates the determination of his administration to Strengthen partnership with UNICEF especially in the areas of Healthcare, Education and Women development.

The Governor says his Government is ready to settle all counterpart fundings on projects that will positively affect the lives of the common man, noting that UNICEF needs to do more in Zamfara for obvious reasons

A press statement signed by the Director General, Media and communication to Zamfara Governor, Nuhu Salihu Anka assures of safety, protection and security of the partners while in the state

Governor Dauda Lawal stated this when he recieved UNICEF delegation on a courtesy visit led by Dr. Maryam Sa’id at the government house in Gusau

Zamfara State Government according to Dr. Dauda remain committed in partnership with organisations that will contribute in the development of the state and its populace

The Zamfara number one citizen charged the UNICEF team to improve on the relationship and make it even do better, considering the predicaments that bedeviled the state for decades, noting that UNICEF can do more for the state to cushion the problems.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the UNICEF delegation Dr. Maryam Sa’id had sympathized with the state government over insecurity that consumed many lives, saying they are ready to invest and support the state for development

She expressed the organisation readiness to continue working with Zamfara State Government and validation of the state development plan, revealing that they invested over two billion naira in the state last year.