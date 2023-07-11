A Libyan court has jailed 37 people convicted of human trafficking – following the deaths of 11 migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

Five members of the criminal gang were sentenced to life in prison – others received between one and 15 years.

All had been involved in organising a dilapidated boat that was supposed to take the migrants to Italy.

Rights groups say many migrants experience horrific treatment there – both at the hands of smuggling gangs and inside state-run detention centres.

Libya has been plagued by conflict and chaos since Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.