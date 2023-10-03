Education experts say the UNICEF GEP 3 intervention, will improve girl child school enrollment in the Southern Part of Nigeria.

They disclosed this at a two day advocacy workshop for Education Officers in Southern Part in Nigeria, held in Enugu .

Insecurity, cultural Segregation, Gender Discrimination and poverty are attributed to the decline in Girl Child Education in Nigeria.

United Nations Education and Scientific UNESCO 2022 data revealed that about 20 million Nigerians which is 60 percent out of school children are girls, having over 10 million of them from the Northern Part of the country.

In an effort to improve girl child education, Commonwealth and Development office FCDO, UNICEF partners Federal Government with the Girl Education Project GEP 3 intervention.

The two-day workshop in Enugu, is meant to evaluate the success of the intervention on girl-child education in Nigeria.

UNICEF education specialist acknowledged that the project will take care of issues of enrollment, retention and completion of girl child schools.

Participants are optimistic that the scheme, would improve girl child school enrollment in the South.

The training theme: scaling and Replicating Towards Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 4. The pilot scheme worked in 6 Northern states and there are hoping to scale it up in Southern Nigeria.

