The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF says it is working closely with government to increase the number of children’s enrollment to schools.

This it hopes would significantly reduce the number of out of school children which currently stands at about 1.6 million in northeast Nigeria.

The alarming number of out of school children in the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe states is of concern to government and humanitarian partners.

It is why Unicef and the governments of these affected areas organized this seminar.

The meeting is to chart a way forward on how best to scale evidence-informed interventions on foundational literacy and numeracy.

Stakeholders at this meeting want to give Special consideration to the ongoing humanitarian-development nexus in the region.

This would serve as an avenue to share experiences on how far educational interventions assisted the region.

This seminar is expected to convene educationists, governments officials, and civil society organizations to ingraine in them diverse ways of teaching and learning in their domains.