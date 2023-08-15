United Nations Children’s Fund has expressed commitment to partner Enugu state Government in improving sanitation, hygiene and water supply for the healthy living of residents of the State.

The UNICEF CHIEF WASH in Nigeria Jane BEVAN, made the remark when she and her team visited the state Governor, Peter Mbah in Enugu .

Nigeria has over 46 million people still practicing open defecation with poor sanitary health, in 85 out of 774 council areas in Nigeria

According to the United Nations Survey 2021 one out of 4 Nigerians still practice Open Defecation especially in the Northern Part of Nigeria, with little access to good toilets.

The Federal Government had in 2019 signed an executive order 009 to end open defecation by 2025 in the country.

The UNICEF Chief Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at a familiarization visit to Enugu state Governor outlines key areas the world body plans to Partner the state government.

She identified priority, challenges and gaps to achieve the aim, that focuses on water, sanitation and hygiene which will involve community and local government ownership of the scheme.

Governor Peter Mbah who welcomed the world body collaboration, disclosed the aggressive measures the state is taking to address issues of water supply.

He emphasized that his administration has declared a state of emergency in the water sector, saying that most diseases are traceable to lack of portable water and open defecation.

Governor Mbah revealed measures put in place to ensure water runs in Enugu Metropolis within 180 days and end open defecation in compliance with the mandate of Sustainable Development Goals 2030.