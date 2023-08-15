The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command has intercepted vehicles containing huge amount of live ammunition concealed in bags of foreign rice at Tombolo Junction, near Yewa North Local government area.

The Comptroller of Customs in the Command, Bamidele Makinde while parading the seized items said his men will continue to be alive to their duties and prevent illegal movement of firearms and other contrabands across the borders.

Few days after the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi visited the Ogun 1 Area Command at Idiroko, where he warned officers against compromise at borders and urged them to ensure prevention of illegal movement of firearms across the borders, officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command have intercepted large amount of live cartridges concealed in bags of foreign rice abandoned in a bush path at Tombolo Junction, near Yewa North Local government area.

While briefing journalists about the achievement of the command, the Comptroller said the driver of the vehicle that loaded the contraband and other drivers were suspected to have been informed about the movement of customs operatives and they decided to abandoned their vehicles and escaped through the bush path in order to evade arrest.

He said the duty paid value of the seized items is more than seventeen million Naira.

The Comptroller who commended the Acting Comptroller General of Customs for his support and motivation promised that his officers will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the country’s border are ell protected from movement of contrabands.

The Comptroller also appreciates the support of stakeholders in the state and urged them to continue to do more.