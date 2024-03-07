Did you know that every child in Nigeria has the right to education? Yet about 12.4 million children are out of school according to the United Nations children’s Fund UNICEF

In this report TVC News Jesse Tafida takes a look at how the 13 year Boko Haram insurgency has shattered the dreams of millions of children who are set to be the leaders of tomorrow.

13 year old Yagana Umar, displaced with her mother from Monguno Local Council.

She’s been here for three years.

Her father was killed by boko haram insurgents while fleeing from Monguno, leaving her and her siblings orphaned with no access to school.

This is Yagana today.

She’s back to school, learning alongside her new friends.

This was made possible due to effort put in place by Government, UNICEF and Education Cannot wait.

As peace gradually returns to the state, sustaining educational intervention in schools across the region is needed.

Education cannot wait. Investments in North East Nigeria have prioritized establishing long-term solutions and adopting the humanitarian development peace method.

These investments have increased children’s access to learning resources, improved teacher training, and provided critical mental health and psychosocial assistance to conflict-affected girls and boys, allowing them to recover and thrive.