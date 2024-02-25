The Borno state government has taken delivery of a newly constructed Primary Healthcare Clinic courtesy of the United Nations Children’s Fund meant for the management of children and persons affected by armed conflict.

The intervention is in line with UNICEF’s commitment to the implementation of the Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding with the State government.

This health facility was built and equipped by UNICEF with support from the German Development Bank.

It is worth 179,000 US dollars.

This facility is being handed over today to the Borno state government, to cater to the health care needs of women and children once associated with armed conflict.

UNICEF chief of field office in Borno [Foon Win] Phuong Nguyen disclosed that the facility will enhance the quality of service delivery to vulnerable newborns, pregnant women and children who are in transit and are being rehabilitated for resettlement.

The State Government commends effort of UNICEF in ensuring adequate healthcare delivery to people of the state.

Commissioner for women affairs and social development notes that the intervention would fast track the recovery effort of the State government.

The United Nation’s Children Fund says it would continue to work with governments of the north east states to ensure the survival and wellbeing of women and children who are survivors of the 13 year Insurgency and to also help the Borno state government achieve its 25 year development plan of providing access to quality healthcare services.