FG is not sincere with university unions – NLC Secretary General

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja, has accused the federal government of insincerity in its dealings with the university unions.

The labour leader who disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s Labour Lens with Sharon Ijasan, said the federal government’s lack of commitment and insincerity dragged the strike by university lecturers to the level it is now.

Mr Ugboaja said the federal government must revitalize the university education to drive growth and development in the country.

Reacting to one of the contentious issues between the federal government and striking lecturers, the NLC Secretary General said the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System should not take long to resolve. He said if both parties are committed to resolving their differences, the IPPIS issue should not be holding the back.

The NLC secretary general however urged the fedweral government to resolve the dispute before the organised Labour’s next action which said it is going to be total.

Speaking on the quality of leadership and the 2023 general election, Mr Ugboaja said labour will participate in politics to elect credible leaders into various elective positions in the country.

He said labour wants competent Nigerians in leadership positions, as this remains the first major step in enthroning good governance in Nigeria.