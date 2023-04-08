The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of fitting the right persons into appropriate roles.

This is in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names;

i.AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni

ii.AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni

iii.AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni

iv.AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc

v.AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni

vi.AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh

vii.AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba

viii.AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc

ix.AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman

x.AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc

xi.AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola

xii.AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang

xiii.AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali

xiv.AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc

xv.Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni

xvi.AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni

xvii.AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc

xviii.AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi

xix.AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday

xx.AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni

xxi.Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mni

The IGP charged all newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new Commands, Formations, and Departments align with the Police Reform mandate.

He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The posting is with immediate effect.