The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the the immediate deployment of Commissioners of police to various commands across the country.

This follows the recommendation of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The IGP tasked the Senior Police Officers to proceed immediately to their respective duty posts, take charge of the affairs of their offices, and execute the policing agenda of the Force leadership.

The newly posted Commissioners of Police comprise CP’s Mohammed Usaini Gumel – Kano State Command; Haruna Gabriel Garba – FCT Command Abuja; Tajudeen A. Abass – Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju – Ogun State Command; Taiwo Jesubiyi – Ondo State Command; Julius A. Okoro – Benue State Command; Romokere Ibiani – Bayelsa State Command; Mohammed Bunu – Yobe State Command; Garba Musa Yusuf – Kaduna State Command; Garba Ahmed – Zamfara State Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali – Sokoto State Command; and Aliyu Musa – Katsina State Command.

The Inspector-General of Police charged the Senior Police Officers to entrench professionalism and respect for fundamental rights in all officers and men under their supervision leveraging on the recent training for Strategic Police Managers held at the Nigeria Institute of Police Studies (NIPS), Jabi, Abuja.

He equally urged them to adequately engrain community-oriented policing in their various jurisdictions to achieve modern, technology-based, and people-oriented policing services on all fronts.