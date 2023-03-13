The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25th 2023 Presidential and National Assembly electioneering process are swiftly concluded and the case files forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections on 18th March, 2023, the IGP has tasked Strategic Police Managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.

The Inspector-General of Police has therefore urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats.

Advertisement

Lagos State promises to rebuild Akere Market, compensate Traders

The Lagos state government has promised to rebuild the Akere spare parts market in olodi- apapa.

Advertisement

This comes after some shops were razed at the Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State following a fire outbreak in early hours of Wednesday.

The permanent secretary of the Lagos state emergency management agency, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while inspecting the extent of damage, noted that the government is committed to ensuring the traders have a befitting market to do their business.

Mr. Osayintolu also pledged the government’s commitment to compensate victims of the ghastly fire incident.

Advertisement

Recall that Goods worth millions of naira were burnt down by unidentified arsonists, who invaded the Market, in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State.

One person is said to have died in the incident.

Advertisement

Troops Of Operation Hadarin Daji Foil bandits attack in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in collaboration with local vigilante foiled bandits attack on Bula village in Kaura Namoda Local government area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists stormed the village Sunday night at about 11:00 o’clock in their large number shooting sporadically in the air to scare the Locals

Advertisement

TVC NEWS gathered that the attack was repelled and the bandits retreated back to the forest due to superior fighting power of the troops who promptly responded to distress call

Operation Hadarin Daji is a joint security taskforce comprises of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, The Nigerian police Force and the NSCDC saddled with the responsibility to address Insecurity in the north west region

Bula village was attacked three months ago but troops on receiving a distress call, blocked the bandits exit route, denied them freedom of action and rescued two women and a Toddler abducted from the village

Advertisement

Bula community has been in the target list of the terrorists who attack communities, kidnap person’s, rustle animals, steal and also destroy valuable properties

This is coming barely forty eight hours after police in the state rescued five Toddlers and nine others Including Nursing Mother’s after sixty eight days in Captivity.

Advertisement

Bandits Abduct Father, His Four Children In Gusau, Zamfara

Armed Bandits have abducted five family members in Zamfara

The Father one Mr. Moruf alongside his four children were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Saminaka area in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State

Advertisement

The wife of the Victim Mrs. Aisha and her son were spared by the bandits

The Gunmen according to her invaded the house with dangerous weapons at about 2:00am Monday Morning

Hours later, two of the children according to her were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army who went on search and rescue operation

Advertisement

The two children were rescued in a bush While the father and two other children were taken to an unknown destination by the terrorists

“They forced their self into our House around 2:00am today and kidnap my Husband and four of our children” The Victims wife said.

” I informed the police and some soldiers About the incident and immediately they swang into action”

Advertisement

“Few hours after the incident, at about 12noon the soldiers called and inform me that they’ve found two of my children, but my husband and other two children were taken away by the bandits” She explained.

This incident is the latest after troops of operation Hadarin Daji foiled bandit attack on Bula community in Kaura Namoda Local Government area

Fourteen Kidnap Victims Including five Toddlers and nursing mothers were also rescued by the police over the weekend.

Advertisement

Communities in Zamfara have continued to suffer the brunt of Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling for many years which led to the lost of lives and valuable properties with many still held captive by their Captors.

Advertisement