The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation. While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.

Singer may Face Prosecution

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the actions of one Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, in a viral video, where he was seen exhibiting irrational behavior and hurling insults at Police Officers carrying out their legal duty, an action which is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable. The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense.

The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.

APC SUPPORTERS PROTEST AGAINST INTERIM GOVERNMENT PLOT IN ABUJA

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took to the streets of Abuja in protest against calls for an interim government.

The protesters under the auspices of The Natives, staged a peaceful walk, just as they cautioned opposition parties and their candidates in Nigeria to kill the thought of interim government when a democratic government had been elected and was waiting to be sworn in.

They marched to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also declare support for continued stay in office of the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Smart Edwards, who led the protest implored the international community and all Nigerians of all tribe and race to allow democracy to grow by declaring their support for the president-elect.