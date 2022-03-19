DSS Uncovers alleged plot for violence in North Central zone

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered a sinister plan by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central.

The main aim according to a Statement signed by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity.

The Service says the people behind the plot have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.

The Service according to Mr Afunanya is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues.

It describes the alleged machination as unpatriotic and adds that it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals.

The Service according to Mr Afunanya has put in place measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

It assures the public that it will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of the alleged scheme and ensure the law takes it course.