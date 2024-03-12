Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have invaded the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, in Enugu state.

The gunmen abducted a female deputy director, nursing services, and a security man working in the hospital during the invasion.

The female deputy director was driving in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and was trailed to the premises of the hospital around 9 am.

Sources in the hospital said the gunmen shot directly at the woman’s car, forcing her to a stop before whisking her away.

The vehicle was seen in a viral video abandoned, with bullet-perforated glass on the front passenger side.

The Enugu State Police Command and the Hospital management are yet to confirm the attack.

One of the sources said that the incident occurred at the same location where a medical doctor was abducted a few weeks ago.