Gunmen invade Mosque in Giwa LGA, abduct 14 worshippers

At least fourteen worshippers have been reportedly kidnapped at a mosque in Giwa Local Government area of Kaduna State by armed terrorists

They were said to be observing the evening prayers on Thursday when the terrorists attacked.

Although the state government and police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, a security source revealed the bandits surrounded the mosque before abducting their victims.

The terrorists were also reported to have rustled cattle from Tudun Amada village, also in Giwa Local Government Area.