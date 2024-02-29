Armed Bandits have abducted scores of worshippers in a mosques in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

They Were Abducted During Tuesday Morning prayer In Tsafe LGA.

The bandits in their large number with guns invaded the mosque at about 5:00am Thursday morning when the worshippers were about to commence the usual morning prayer.

They parked their motorcycles far away from the mosque and walked to it so that the worshippers would not notice their movement.

A source told TVC NEWS that gunmen stormed the mosque and ordered everyone to follow them. Some attempted to flee, but were immediately shot to death by the bandits.

According to the source, he narrowly escaped through the window and hid in an unfinished structure, but other believers, totaling over thirty, were whisked away by terrorists.

It was also said that the freshly founded Zamfara state security organization, Community Protection Guards, promptly pursued the criminals but were unable to apprehend them.

This event comes a few days after scores of armed bandits were slain during a confrontation between two rival gangs in Katsina and Zamfara state.

Some armed men had invaded a Community in Tsafe local council with the intend to abduct the inhabitants, but we’re prevented by another group of bandits loyal to Ado Alero who is a native of same local government.

Efforts to speak with police authorities in the state proves abortive as the phone line of the spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar has been switched off.