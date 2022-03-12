Nigeria set to receive 6th batch of returnees from Ukraine

Airport authorities and officials set to receive the 6th batch of returnees from Ukraine at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja

The returnees, about 300 of them, mostly students stranded in Sumy for weeks before the Nigerian government eventually got the opportunity to evacuate, are expected to touch down at 9pm local time aboard Azman Air

The flight according to reports left Hungary around 3pm

The Minister of foreign affairs in an earlier tweet announced the evacuation and applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Mission in Hungary, Poland and Romania

TVC Crew is standing by at the airport and will bring more information