Nigeria to receive another batch of 122 persons at 12.40am, early hours of Friday, 11th March 2022 from Warsaw, Poland.

This will make it the 5th batch of evacuation undertaken by Nigerian government since the breakout of Russia-Ukraine war

Another batch is also expected from Hungary on Saturday the 12th of March

A total of 1, 076 Nigerians have so far been evacuated in 4 different batches