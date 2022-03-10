Lagos suspends NURTW from parks

The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the state.

The decision is contained in a statement issued Thursday night by the State’s commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement added that “the government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” the statement added.