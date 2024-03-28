The long-awaited negotiations between Poland’s prime minister and his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday were intended to defuse tensions around imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and border blockades by irate Polish farmers.

Although Poland has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine in its struggle against a Russian invasion, relations between the two countries have deteriorated recently due to economic disagreements, with farmers claiming that Ukrainian imports are undercutting prices for their own produce.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged its EU neighbour to ease the cross-border traffic snarls, warning that delays triggered by the blockades could impede weapons deliveries to the country.

So far, only lower-level talks between the countries have been held, with little sign of progress. The Polish side has sought to tone down expectations before the latest meeting.

Russia’s 2022 invasion has damaged Ukraine’s agricultural economy, with many export routes through the Black Sea closed and large tracts of farmland rendered worthless by the battle.

Ministers from both governments are also expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the partners’ defence cooperation.

Tusk proposed the meeting in Warsaw last month after Ukrainian officials invited Warsaw to hold discussions on their shared border, but Poland declined.