Eniola Ajao has tendered an apology for picking Bobrisky as the Best Dressed Female at her Ajakaju movie premiere.

While apologising to members of the public, Eniola Ajao, in a post on Instagram, says she takes full responsibility as she seeks pardon with deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the premiere.

The film maker added that as a woman herself, she understands the importance of upholding and honoring the gender with dignity and respect.

She also apologized to Femi Adebayo, his wife and Bobrisky for any insult the incident would have caused them.

Ajao made it clear that she will reward Papaya Ex and Iyabo Ojo as the best-dressed females with each receiving the sum of One million naira as a token of her sincere apology and appreciation for their grace and elegance.