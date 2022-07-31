Gov Bello mourns Paeke Shapnaan, Son of Appeal court President

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed his condolences to his plateau state counterpart over the death of the Son of the President, Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban.

He described the deceased as a vibrant Prince, urging the family to see the loss as an act of God.

Among the many sympathisers who attended the funeral of Prince Paeke Shapnaan Dongban, son of the President and Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, who passed away at the age of 38, were Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the governors of Kebbi and Jigawa, as well as the Representative of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The funeral service which took place at the St. Peters Claver Catholic Church Demshin, Shendam LGA Plateau State was a sober moment as friends, associates and family of the deceased paid their last respects to the late Paeke Shapnaan who was described as a kind, jovial, loving and helpful personality.

The Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Dr. Hilary Nanman Dachelem also sympathised with the family, friends and associates while urging them to remain steadfast in God even in their moment of grief.

He used the occasion to call for peaceful coexistence among the religious bodies in the county to live together.

The Bishop added that the electoral process should be allowed to work, urging Nigerians to come together and fight insecurity as he believed that a beautiful and peaceful Nigeria is achievable.

Prince Shepnaan died Saturday last week leaving behind his wife, Mitet Dongban, a daughter Mira Matlong Dongban and parents.