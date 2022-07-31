FG to regulate online platforms with code

Online services have become central to how people live, which has resulted in significant benefits while also raising new concerns about the possibility of consumer harm.

The recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, and Conditions for Operating in Nigeria will provide an opportunity to protect the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country.

This was stated by Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, at the Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API)-organised Nigeria’s First Content Moderation and Online Safety Summit in Abuja.

A democratic republic is not just a system of government but a system of cultural values of a people that need to be guarded and maintained.

The focus of the workshop centred around the need to look at technology as it impacts life, what the Big Techs should control, and under what conditions.

The current big tech executives are likened to Kings, Emperors and Military dictators, and this forum are in agreement that there is a “strange power” dominating human through online platforms.

The Nigerian government’s creation of an Internet Code of Practice, which was timely, given the view that modern technology is essential to people’s social, economic, and political lives,

It is essentially to prevent big tech companies from becoming dictators and bigger than the government.