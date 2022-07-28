NLC uveils guide for easy reintegration of migrant returnees into society

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will continue to promote the rights of people to move freely and work in communities of their choice.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this at the unveiling of the Trade Union Information Guide for Returning Migrants and Migrant Workers in Abuja.

In 2020, the net migration rate for Nigeria was -0.31 migrants per thousand population.

Between then and now, the figure has increased due largely to insecurity and the economic challenges in the country.

In their quest for greener pastures, many citizens, particularly the youths, undertake desperate and dangerous migration journeys.

In Europe and North America, forceful removal and deportation of migrants and migrant workers are on the increase.

Experience has shown that several potential returnees find it difficult and traumatic to return and be re-integrated back home.

NLC says the Trade Union Information Guide will assist returnee migrants to adapt and reintegrate.

The NLC described the new document as a workers’ friendly guide that places migrant workers at the core and provides necessary links to facilitate an easy return and reintegration into society.