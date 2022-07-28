2023 Elections: PDP vows to take over power in Ogun

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State have vowed that the party will take over the control of Government in the state and at the federal level.

This is coming ahead of the 2023 Elections.

They made this known at the party’s Secretariat in Abeokuta during the Inauguration of ATIKUNATION, a support group for the Presidential Candidate of the political party.

They noted that the party have studied the challenges of the state and the country and is ready to rescue Nigerians from the ruling party.

They listed insecurity, economic instability, poor power supply and corruption as some of the challenges facing the country.