The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission the current election cycle will be far better than the previous ones.

In a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, the labour union said it had hoped that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria would have been largely dealt with and corrected in this year’s election so that Nigerians can have a more credible and valid election.

Advertisement

Mr Ajaero said from the report reaching the secretariat of the union from different parts of the country, is contrary to the high hopes which it had earlier had for today’s exercise.

According to Mr Ajaero, “the experiences of yesterday ought to have prepared INEC to conduct a better election this year. We had hoped that Voting materials would reach their destinations on time so that the various time frames would be strictly adhered to preventing the disenfranchisement of potential voters. Report reaching us paints a rather frightening picture that in many areas around the Country, as late as 12 Noon; voting materials were yet to get to the Polling Units.”

The NLC President, while condemning the developments, said the sanctity of the ballot must be protected and this will not be the case if the Police and INEC officials fail to perform their duties to Nigerians.

Advertisement

He further added that guidelines for Voting must be followed to protect the rights of voters at the Polling units, guaranteeing that their choices remain private. This builds confidence and ensures large turnout in the election.

Mr Ajaero said INEC must deal with the Voter suppression and Ballot Box snatching that is going on in some parts of the country. If voters are beaten at the Polling Units, the signal to other voters is to stay at home and not vote. This according to him, disenfranchises and is undemocratic thus unacceptable.

Read the full statement….

Advertisement

====================================

As Nigerians went to the Polls this morning to elect a new President and members of the National Assembly, we had high hopes that this election cycle will be far better than the previous ones given the huge lessons learnt

from past elections by INEC but thus far, we are far from being convinced.

The NLC had hoped that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria would have been largely dealt with and corrected in this year’s election so that we can have a more credible and valid election. The report reaching us thus far from around the country is contrary to the high hopes which we have earlier had for today’s exercise.

Advertisement

The experiences of yesterday ought to have prepared INEC to conduct a better election this year. We had hoped that Voting materials would reach their destinations on time so that the various time frames would be strictly

adhered to preventing the disenfranchisement of potential voters. Report reaching us paints a rather frightening picture that in many areas around the Country, as late as 12 Noon; voting materials were yet to get to the Polling

Units.

We are worried of the Reports of manifest incidences of violence in some Polling units and areas where activities of thugs are pronounced even in the presence of Security agencies. INEC ought to ensure that voters perform their rights in secrecy to avoid exposing them to the violence that has been reported.