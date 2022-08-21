Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic Nuns in Imo

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped four Reverend sisters of the Catholic church on Sunday in Imo State.



The kidnapped incident is reported to have happened along Okigwe-Enugu Road which has become a safe haven for kidnappers and armed robbers.

Although, the Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the latest development, but the four Rev’d sisters were said to have been kidnapped on their way to morning mass.

A statement issued by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) disclosed that the women of God were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo area of the Enugu Expressway.

The statement which was issued by Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary-General of the religious body asked all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.