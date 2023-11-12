The House of Representatives has charged telecommunications companies to list on the Stock Exchange for growth.

But the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, is canvassing for a bill for a National Content Plan to promote local content through adequate funding.

It’s a new page as the House Committee on Telecommunications meets with the umbrella association of telecom companies in the country.

The Committee says it recognises ATCON’s vital role, as the umbrella body of service providers, in the development of the telecom sector; contributing about 18 per cent to the nation’s Gross domestic product.

Lawmakers underscore the power of collaboration.

Its a no holds barred session as members of the Association, led by their President, speak fervently on the development in the industry.

Insecurity, Multiple Taxation, Vandalism, Absence of infrastructure, Concessional funding and improvement in local content are some of the issues they want addressed.