The All Progressives Congress, APC has filed an application asking the presidential elections petitions tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party.

Counsel to the APC, Charles Edosomwan told the tribunal that the party has filed and served 2 applications on the petitioners( PDP and Atiku)

The application seeks to dismiss the petition filed by the PDP and strike out PDP’s reply to the APC’s preliminary objection.

At today’s proceedings, counsel to the PDP, Chris Uche confirmed that parties have met and harmonised the vital areas of the prehearing session.

Advertisement

He noted that parties have agreed to set up a team to go through the various documents and eliminate objections while tendering documents from the bar.

The PDP has served parties with the issues for trial which is subject to the modification by the tribunal.

The PDP noted that it has one pending motion which the respondents are yet to reply to.

Parties have agreed to file responses to all motions and resume the prehearing session by 18th May.

Counsel to INEC confirmed the submission by the counsel to the petition but noted it has filed an application seeking to strike out certain paragraphs in the PDP’s petition.

Advertisement

This resolution was also confirmed by counsel to the president-elect and the APC.

Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Haruna Tsamani urged parties to keep to the content of their agreement.

He subsequently adjourned till 18th May for further pre-hearing