The All Progressives Congress has told the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss the petition filed by the PDP challenging the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 25th February 2023 presidential poll.

The ruling party, told the tribunal to reject the petition in its notice of preliminary objection

The party noted that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the petitioners’ allegation predicated on ground (D) in paragraph 16 of the petition and the related paragraph 146 which lacks necessary facts or particulars as required by paragraph 4 (1)(d) of the rules of procedure for election petitions ( 1st Schedule to the electoral Act 2022.

The petitioners did not provide the particulars of polling units where any irregularity or non-compliance was recorded.

The APC therefore prayed the tribunal to dismiss or strike out the petitioners petition for lack of merit.

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP in the petition dated 21 March claimed that Mr Tinubu’s victory was as a result of alleged malpractices and other irregularities, upon which they are seeking the nullification of his victory.