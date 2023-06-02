Hearing on the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM has been adjourned till 9th June.

The adjournment is to provide the petitioner more time to obtain a certified true copy of the Supreme Court Judgment, delivered on 26th May 2023, which decided on controversies around the double Nomination of the vice president.

The matter which had been adjourned to today, June 2 could not go on as the petitioners say they have not been able to obtain the CTC of the judgment as directed by the court.

Although they had applied for a change of counsel which had been absorbed by the court, the counsel for the petitioner Yakubu Maiaksuwa moved for the adjournment just as proceedings commenced.

Respondents in the matter did not oppose the move for adjournment.

The five-man panel therefore adjourned till 9th June to enable petitioners to obtain the said Judgment.

At the last adjourned date, counsel to the President, Wole Olanipekun had stated that the APM’s petition doesn’t stand as the Supreme Court had laid to rest the sole issue the Petitioners are asking for, which is also challenging APC’s victory on grounds of using a placeholder, Kabir Masari, for Kashim Shettima.

The Counsel for APM on the same grounds then urged the court for an adjourned date, to be able to look into the CTC of the document and see how it affects their petition.