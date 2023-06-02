A High Court in Makurdi, Benue State has affirmed the suspension of Senator Iyorchia Ayu from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his eventual removal as the party’s National Chairman.

According to Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who delivered the decision today, Friday, Ayu did not contest and did not pay his dues on time.

The judge ruled that Iyorchia Ayu’s membership in the PDP had lapsed due to his failure to pay his membership and subscription dues.

It would be recalled that on March 27, 2023, Justice W. I Kpochi, issued an interim injunction restraining Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Advertisement

The judge issued the order following an ex-parte application by a member of the party in Benue State, Terhide Utaan.

Delivering judgement on the suit, Justice Ikpambese, who is also the Chief Judge of Benue State said, “The first defendant’s (Ayu) membership of the second defendant(PDP) elapsed with his failure to pay his membership and subscription fee.

“The First defendant (Ayu) did not contest his suspension by the Igyorov Ward Executive, neither did he initiate any suit challenging his suspension.

“The Plaintiff has therefore proven his case, all the questions for determination have been resolved in favour of the plaintiff, he is entitled to all the reliefs sought. I so order.”