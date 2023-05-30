The Presidential Election Petition Court has Adjourned the hearing of the Petition of the Allied People’s Movement to June 2nd.

The Adjournment is to give the petitioner time to acquire a certified true copy of the Supreme Court Judgment, delivered May 26, 2023, which decided on the controversies around the double Nomination of Kashim Shettima.

This followed the Submission of counsel to President Wole Olanipekun that the petition doesn’t stand, as the Supreme Court had laid to rest the sole issue the Petitioners are asking for.

The Counsel for APM on these grounds urged the court for an adjournment to be able to look into the CTC of the document and see how it affects their petition.

Other counsels in the matter did not oppose the advisory of Wole Olanipekun and the move for adjournment by the Counsel For the APM.

Advertisement

Labour Party calls its first witness